Square (SQ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Square is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.

2/22/2021 – Square had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/17/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.50. 290,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,242. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.07, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock worth $248,294,080. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 122.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Square by 10.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $5,608,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 9.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

