Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 289.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $9,293.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 315.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

