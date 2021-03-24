Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 501,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $111,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,492,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,221,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $141.27 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

