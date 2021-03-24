Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 26,849 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $354.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

