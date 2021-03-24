Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.88 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Chemed worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 28.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chemed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $463.19 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $342.21 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.90.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

