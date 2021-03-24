Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 113,935 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 478.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

