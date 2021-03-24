Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,419 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

