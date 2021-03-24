Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 75,192 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

