Stifel Financial Corp Sells 24,475 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

