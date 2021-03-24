Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,985 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

