Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Manchester United Call Options (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,063% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,226. The company has a market capitalization of $672.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $8,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 530,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

