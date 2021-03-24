Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MEI Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the average volume of 526 call options.

MEIP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 518,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,335. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.