StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.43

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 102375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.76.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

