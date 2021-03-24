Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $661,314.00

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Strong has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $661,314.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $70.10 or 0.00132941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00793973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

