Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$15.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given a C$15.75 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

