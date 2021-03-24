Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 11.7% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.66 or 0.03013746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,580,793 coins and its circulating supply is 311,553,478 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

