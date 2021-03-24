Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

