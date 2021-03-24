Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 4,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

