Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 5.6%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 4,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $16,136,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

