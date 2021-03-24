Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $190.08 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $190.08 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00344555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,934,405 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

