T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 250,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,945. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,570,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.