TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of TCF Financial worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. Equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

