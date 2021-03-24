TD Securities Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,959 shares of company stock valued at $84,213.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.