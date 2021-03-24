The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $88,214.42 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 324,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

