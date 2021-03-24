Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $83,628.44 and approximately $1,800.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,839.31 or 0.99481938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00077304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

