THORChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.54 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00009218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $37.54 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

