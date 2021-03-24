ThoreCoin Reaches Market Cap of $943.03 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $943.03 million and $45,924.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $10,878.67 or 0.19474281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

