Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $144.65 million and $38.25 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00359925 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

