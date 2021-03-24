Tidex Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,096.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 36% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.