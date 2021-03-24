Tixl Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $30.68 million and $1.89 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

