Trias (TRY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

