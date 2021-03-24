Trittium Trading Down 40.3% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Trittium has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $54,118.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00469856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00057800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00166195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00814920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00075798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

Buying and Selling Trittium

