Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 24 Hours

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $758,697.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023925 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,857,078 coins and its circulating supply is 80,359,224 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

