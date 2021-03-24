Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 487,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 131,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 16,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $141.27 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

