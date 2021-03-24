Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $9.99. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 23,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

