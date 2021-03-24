Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $149,692.50 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00.

NYSE TWTR traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,264,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,839,715. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

