Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

NYSE TYL traded down $8.50 on Wednesday, reaching $412.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,011. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total value of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,468,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

