Unifi Protocol DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $91.13 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $91.13 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $26.06 or 0.00046101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00236188 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.38 or 0.03160054 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.