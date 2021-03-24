UniLend (UFT) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $45.57 million and $11.25 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

