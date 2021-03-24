United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Financial Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Security Bancshares and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.94 $15.17 million N/A N/A The Bancorp $283.70 million 4.24 $51.56 million $1.06 19.60

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97% The Bancorp 20.54% 12.91% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Security Bancshares and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.57%. Given The Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

The Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of October 15, 2020, it operated through 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.