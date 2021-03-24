United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso Sells 25,000 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of X traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,180,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522,492. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
