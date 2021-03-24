United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso Sells 25,000 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of X traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,180,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522,492. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.