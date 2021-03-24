United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 5.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.97. 293,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,579,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.