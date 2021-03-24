United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 5.6% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.97. 293,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,579,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

