Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 193,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,473,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $583.28 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

