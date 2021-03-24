Urus (URUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,711.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00026410 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $76,711.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00461410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00165270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00785326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

