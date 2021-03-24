Vai Trading Up 4.4% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $141.55 million and $9.57 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00470944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00057758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00165398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00798722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 153,260,643 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

