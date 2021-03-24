Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 389,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

