Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Colony Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $121,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.65. The company had a trading volume of 231,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,595. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $366.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

