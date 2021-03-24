Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $145,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.