Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Colony Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.58. The company had a trading volume of 169,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,327. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.